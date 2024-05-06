Report: ‘No movement’ on deal between Panthers, Stephon Gilmore

We may want to pump the brakes on a potential return for Stephon Gilmore.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, there has been “no movement” towards a new deal between the Carolina Panthers and the free-agent Pro Bowl cornerback. Person also noted a few road bumps that could prevent the reunion—including Gilmore’s age (34), his offseason labrum surgery and the team’s limited cap space.

President of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan has maintained that the door is being left open for the five-time Pro Bowler, even after he selected cornerback Chau Smith-Wade in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“First off, we’re really excited about Chau,” Morgan replied when asked about Gilmore on April 27. “He can play inside, he can play outside. So we liked his versatility. He’s good on special teams. I think he’s a guy that can really contribute and make us better. I think, obviously, at every position, we’re gonna look to improve—not just the corner position.

“But again, we’re gonna try to create depth and competition everywhere. And as far as Stephon, we’re not gonna close the door on anything and we’ll continue to talk and explore and see where that goes.”

Gilmore played nine games for the Panthers in 2021.

