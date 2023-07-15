Panthers ‘have made an offer’ to Brian Burns, says team reporter

Conversations between the Carolina Panthers and Brian Buns have been had and, apparently, an offer has been made.

In Friday’s edition of his “Ask The Old Guy” mailbag column, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com was asked about the latest update regarding a possible contract extension for the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. Here was Gantt’s response:

Not a lot to update, but that might not be the case for long. The Panthers have made an offer, but the entire market at the position seems to be on hold since there are a couple of big deals on the horizon.

The holdup likely comes courtesy of San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa. Bosa, who’s fresh off laying claim to the AP Defensive Player of the Year honors, will reset the market once he agrees to his inevitable mega deal.

As for his fellow 2019 first-rounder, Gantt added that an agreement for Burns could be reached soon:

Things could start shaking in the coming days as teams get ready to go to camp. Ideally, something would get done before they report and take the practice field. The Jets just did a deal with fellow 2019 first-rounder Quinnen Williams on Thursday, so maybe that breaks the seal.

Regardless, Burns is under contract for this season, and they can franchise tag him next year if they can’t get a deal done, though that’s something both sides would rather avoid.

Carolina’s veterans are set to report to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on Tuesday, July 25. So the new No. 0 could be welcoming in plenty of other new numbers in less than two weeks.

