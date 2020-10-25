Panthers Highlights: Teddy Bridgewater hits D.J. Moore for 74-yard touchdown

The chemistry between Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver D.J. Moore is still a work in progress. The signs that it’s improving are getting more frequent, though.

Watch Bridgewater find Moore for a 74-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Saints.





While their defense looks weak and beatable, the Saints are moving the ball at will when they have possession. New Orleans leads 14-10 midway through the second quarter.

Related