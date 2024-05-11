Panthers HC Dave Canales: We’ll have our ears to the ground for another QB

It doesn’t sound like the Carolina Panthers are locked in at the third-string quarterback spot.

Head coach Dave Canales talked with reporters following his team’s second outing of rookie minicamp on Saturday. With the roster still lacking the extra veteran passer he previously stated his desire for, he was asked if his stance on the QB3 role behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton has changed.

“What we always like to do is to add people—especially guys that have some kind of exposure to our system,” Canales replied. “I’m looking for value for the quarterback room. What do they bring for that room? For Bryce, in particular.”

As of now, that third spot on the depth chart has defaulted to Jack Plummer—an undrafted free agent from the University of Louisville. And while he obviously doesn’t bring any pro experience to the table, Canales offered some encouraging traits about the rookie.

“The good part about Jack is I saw some accuracy, his ability to get up at the line, spit the plays out and all that,” he stated. “So I’m excited about having him being just able to operate that way.”

That, however, won’t stop Canales and the Panthers from their search.

“But I would certainly feel like we would still have our ears to the ground and see if there’s anybody that might be interested in coming and being a part of what we’re doing,” he added.

Some quarterbacks who remain out on the open market include Ryan Tannehill, Brian Hoyer, Blaine Gabbert, Matt Barkley and Trevor Siemian.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire