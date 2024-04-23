Report: There’s ‘some buzz’ that Panthers could draft a QB

Well, maybe the spot behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton will have room for growth after all.

Last month at the Annual League Meeting, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales gave a little insight into how he wants to fill the QB3 vacancy that still exists on his roster. He seemed to be favoring a veteran for the position—suggesting that he wanted the quarterback to have prior NFL playing experience.

Sounds like Dave Canales wants his No. 3 QB to be a veteran and not a developmental player. He said he wants someone with playing experience and NFL experience to help the room. He doesn’t view the No. 3 spot as developing spot. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 26, 2024

That, however, may not ultimately be the case according to Joe Person of The Athletic—who noted the following on Tuesday morning:

A month after Dave Canales indicated at the owners’ meetings the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks, we’ve heard some buzz that Canales and general manager Dan Morgan could take one during the draft.

Person went on to add that the team could look into a number of Day 3 prospects—including South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Tennessee’s Joe Milton and Kentucky’s Devin Leary.

