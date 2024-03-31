Panthers great Cam Newton explains key difference between Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule

There’s no question, even to the most novice eye of the game, that former Carolina Panthers head coaches Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule were two completely different Carolina Panthers head coaches. And a certain someone who played under both men spoke about why.

While talking about the dynamic between pro athletes and their higher-ups on Friday’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, franchise great Cam Newton was asked about the differences between Rivera and Rhule. He responded to co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins by saying that Rhule’s lack of a playing background in the NFL showed.

“And that’s not no slight to Matt Rhule,” Newton stated. “Matt Rhule was an unbelievable guy. So much so, that when I say ‘unbelievable,’ I’m like, yo, he’s a guy that I would kick it with. We had great conversations. We had great meetings and great insights on the game, family, religion—just the whole process to how we both got to this situation.

“But it was a little different coming from Ron Rivera. He knew what it was like to be a player in certain situations. Practice intensity, locker room tension, knowing how to get the most out of their players—it’s just certain different tactics you have to go about.”

While the circumstances were vastly different, Newton probably had a much better experience with Rivera—a former Super Bowl-winning linebacker. The two spent nine years together in Carolina, where they secured three NFC South titles and the organization’s second-ever trip to the Super Bowl.

Newton’s time with Rhule lasted just half a season, as the Panthers brought back the 2015 Most Valuable Player to help save their 2021 season. But even Superman couldn’t save that ship from ultimately sinking.

Regardless, perhaps we’ll see Newton and Rhule kick it some time down the line.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire