Panthers GM Dan Morgan: We’ll be ‘aggressive’ on this year’s waiver wire

When it comes to the waiver wire, the Carolina Panthers don’t even have to call dibs in 2024. They already have them.

President of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan sat down with team reporter Kristen Balboni as part of “The Panthers Huddle Offseason Special,” a video released by the organization on Friday. And now that the 2024 NFL draft is in the books, Balboni asked Morgan where he’ll begin to focus his attention on moving forward.

“So I think the pretty cool thing about us right now, we don’t want this to be every year, but we’re first in the waiver wire transactions,” he replied. “So anybody that gets cut, we’re gonna have first dibs to be able to claim them. I think we’ll be aggressive there. I think if the right opportunity presented itself, the right player presented themself—that we’d have the opportunity to claim ’em and get ’em on our roster.”

Being at the very bottom of the barrel isn’t all bad, right?

Carolina’s NFL-worst 2-15 record from 2023 clinched them that No. 1 spot on the waiver wire for 2024—a “luxury” Morgan won’t be taking lightly.

“I think it’s just always about looking every single day at the waiver wire, who gets cuts,” he added. “Once the season starts, same thing—guys are gonna get cut. So, we’re gonna be continuously looking to improve the roster in whatever avenue we can.”

