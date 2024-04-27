Panthers 4th-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders plans to wear No. 0 uniform

With great power comes great responsibility, and Ja’Tavion Sanders seems prepared to take on the power of the No. 0.

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers began Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Sanders—a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end from the University of Texas. The 21-year-old spoke with reporters following the pick, and was asked if he wants to keeping donning the No. 0 into the pros.

“That’s the plan,” he replied with a smile. “If I’m lucky enough to get 0, then I’m definitely taking it for sure.”

Sanders put up some numbers in that digit as a Longhorn, particularly over the last two seasons. As a two-time first-team All-Big 12 member, he amassed 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns between 2022 and 2023.

If he does get his number, he’ll be the second player in franchise history with it. 0 was previously worn by two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns, who was traded to the New York Giants last month.

But regardless of what he’ll be wearing, it may be safe to say that Sanders is already comfortable in Carolina.

“When I took a 30 visit there, they made it feel like home,” he later added. “So now that they picked me to play for their organization, it just means a lot. Meeting them for the first time, just meeting all of the coaches and meeting some of the staff around the facility—it just felt like home. So I’m happy to be somewhere where they want me.”

