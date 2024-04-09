Panthers reportedly bringing in Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders for a visit

The Carolina Panthers may be bringing in the best tight end of this year’s draft not named Brock Bowers.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the team is set to meet with University of Texas standout Ja’Tavion Sanders. Along with the Panthers, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder is also expected to visit with the Cleveland Browns over the next couple of days.

A Denton, Texas native, Sanders played his high school ball at Billy Ryan. There, he earned All-America, all-state and all-district selections and was a 2020 finalist for the Mr. Texas Football Award.

Sanders went on to become a Longhorn beginning in 2021. For the next three years, he’d amass 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns while reeling in a pair of first-team All-Big 12 nods (2022 and 2023).

Carolina has not received much production out of the tight end position in recent years. Over the past two seasons, Panthers tight ends have combined for 1,078 yards and seven scores on 109 catches.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire