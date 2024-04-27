Panthers 2nd-round pick Jonathon Brooks expects to be healthy for training camp

Even coming off an ACL tear, Jonathon Brooks was still the first running back taken in the 2024 NFL draft. And soon enough, that injury may not be a factor.

After a little movement in the second round, the Carolina Panthers settled in on the 46th overall slot used it to select Brooks. When speaking to reporters for the first time since the card was turned in, the 20-year-old rusher confirmed the belief that he should be ready to go by the start of training camp.

“Honestly, as far as rehab goes, it’s good,” Brooks said. “I’m out there, I’m running, I’m about to start cutting. So I’m progressing well. I’m right on track on where I need to be. For me to get back to camp, it’s also just a blessing. I feel like this injury’s a blessing from God just being that it gives me a chance to focus on a lot of other things.

“As bad as it is, it’s the best-case scenario. I just only tore my ACL and it was a complete tear. It’s great, I can’t wait to get back out there and just can’t wait to keep playing football.”

Brooks played some spectacular football before the tear—having rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns over just 11 games. His efforts, while cut short, still earned him a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the 2023 season.

The Panthers, who are sticking around in Charlotte this summer, will begin training camp in late July.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire