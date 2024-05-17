Palmer receives Young Player of the Season award

[Getty Images]

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named the Premier League's Young Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old received the award after an outstanding debut season for the Blues following his deadline day move from Manchester City.

He has scored 22 times in the league so far and has 10 assists, meaning he has 32 Premier League goal involvements in just 33 appearances this season.

He sits second in the rankings this campaign for both goals and assists with one game remaining.

Palmer became only the third player in Premier League history to reach 30 or more goal involvements in a single season while aged 21 or younger and has matched club legend's Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard's Chelsea record of 16 home Premier League goals in a single campaign.

The England international beat competition from Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, plus Tottenham's Destiny Udogie to the award.