'Palmer is a proper player'

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has praised Cole Palmer's mentality for refusing to hand over penalty duties to his team-mates in Chelsea's 6-0 victory over Everton on Monday.

Palmer, who Pochettino confirmed is his main penalty taker after the match, scored his ninth goal from the spot this season.

"It's fantastic he has got that mindset - he is not a wallflower" Cole said.

"He is a proper player, he will go anywhere on the pitch and take the ball, he backs himself.

"Sometimes people can look at that with disdain, saying it's arrogance. It's not arrogance. We need it and we need more players like that."