Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against NZ in 4th T20

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 on Thursday.

The five-match series is tied 1-1.

Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan were ruled out of the remainder of the series after suffering hamstring injuries during the third T20 last Sunday.

Allrounder Imad Wasim, who came out of retirement for the T20 World Cup in June, received his first game of the series and left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman replaced Rizwan. Leg-spinner Usama Mir was included in place of Abrar Ahmed, and fast bowler Zaman Khan and Mohammad Amir replaced rested fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

New Zealand also made three changes. Opening batter Tim Seifert was ruled out due to a sore back and was replaced by Tom Blundell, who will play his first game in the series. Josh Clarkson has recovered from illness, and Ben Sears has replaced Cole McConchie.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (captain), Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

