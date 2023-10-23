Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates from Chennai

Pakistan’s up-and-down Cricket World Cup campaign continues today as they take on Afghanistan in Chennai. Babar Azam’s side have won two and loss two of the four matches they’ve played in the competition and find themselves in fifth place, just outside a spot in the knockout rounds.

A victory over Afghanistan will further send them above Australia and keep them on track to reach the final stages of the tournament but as England know only too well, the Afghan’s have the ability to cause upsets.

Despite being bottom of the table with one win from four games, Afghanistan proved they can compete with a 69-run victory over England. That high was followed by a low as New Zealand defeated them by 149 runs last time out but Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team will be quietly confident about taking on a Pakistan team struggling to find their best form.

Follow along for all the updates from Chennai plus get the latest Cricket World Cup odds and tips right here:

Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first

Afghanistan’s only win of the tournament came against England

Pakistan have two wins and two defeats from their four matches

09:50

4.3

SIX! Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

09:49

4.2

FOUR! Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

09:48

4.1

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

09:47

3.6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

09:46

3.5

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.

09:46

3.3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Omarzai.

09:45

3.2

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

09:44

2.6

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

09:43

2.5

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

09:42

2.4

FOUR! Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

09:41

2.2

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

09:40

2.2

Wide Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Khil.

09:39

2.1

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lakanwal.

09:38

1.6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Abdullah Shafique. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for 1 run.

09:38

1.4

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Murid.

09:37

1.3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

09:36

1.1

NEW BALL. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Abdullah Shafique. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Murid.

09:35

0.6

FOUR! Naveen-ul-Haq to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

09:35

0.5

Naveen-ul-Haq to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

09:34

0.4

Naveen-ul-Haq to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

09:33

0.3

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Omarzai.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan line-ups

09:32 , Mike Jones

Pakistan XI: Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

09:32

0.2

Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zurmatai.

09:32

0.1

NEW BALL. Naveen-ul-Haq to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms for no runs, fielded by Khil.

Pakistan win the toss and choose to bat

09:29 , Mike Jones

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hopes to limit Pakistan to 250, saying: “Honestly, we wanted to bat first. When the toss is not in your favour, you have to play good cricket.

“We have one change. Farooqi is out and Noor Ahmad is in.

“We recently had a series with them in Sri Lanka, we wanted more spin options, we think it will be effective in these conditions. 250, we want to try and restrict them as much as we can.”

Pakistan win the toss and choose to bat

09:28 , Mike Jones

Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss: “The pitch looks quite dry so we would like to get some runs on the board.

“Shadab Khan comes back in for Nawaz, who has a fever. We have given 100% in all our matches and we are looking forward to doing the same today.

“I am asking my team to stand up and perform and believe in ourselves. We know how dangerous their spinners are so we are aware of that.”

Pakistan win the toss and choose to bat

09:25 , Mike Jones

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, has won the coin toss and has decided to bat first against Afghanistan. That could turn out to be a crucial call if his team can post a big total.

Bowling Afghanistan out cheaply will help improve Pakistan’s net run-rate which could be a deciding factor for whichever team reaches the knockout rounds.

Sunday 22 October 2023 09:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Sunday 22 October 2023 09:30

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: