Pair of Packers rookies invited to NFLPA’s annual rookie premiere

Green Bay Packers third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd and seventh-round pick Michael Pratt were among the 40 rookies invited by the NFL Players Association to the annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The event, scheduled for May 16-19, brings together top first-year players with business and marketing partners of the NFL. Rookies will also be in full uniform for the first time.

The Packers selected Lloyd with the 88th overall pick in the third round and Pratt with the 245th overall pick in the seventh round. Both were in Green Bay for the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – MAY 03: Michael Pratt #17 of the Green Bay Packers participates in drills during the rookie minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field on May 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

