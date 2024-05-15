Pair of ‘most impactful’ uncommitted 2025 prospects favor Florida

The 2025 recruiting cycle is steadily rising in crescendo ahead of the official visit season and the Florida Gators have been right in the mix when it comes to pursuing the top prep prospects in the land.

The Athletic’s senior writer Ari Wasserman recently put together his list of the 10 most impactful uncommitted prospects in the class, which included a pair of blue-chippers who are leaning toward the Orange and Blue.

Those two high school juniors are four-star quarterback Antwann Hill out of Warner Robins (Georgia) Houston County and five-star cornerback DJ Pickett out of Tampa (Florida) Zephyrhills.

Four-star QB Antwann Hill

“Quarterbacks come off the board faster than ever in modern-day recruiting. It happened again this year, with each of the top 10 quarterbacks in the country already having issued commitments before the summer,” Wasserman begins.

“Hill, the No. 11 quarterback nationally who was once committed to Colorado, is an interesting prospect with good size and a live arm. Hill has visited Florida a handful of times, and Memphis has emerged as a candidate, which is an interesting development in the recruitment of a top-100 quarterback. Texas A&M, Ole Miss and others are still very much in the mix.”

Five-star CB DJ Pickett

“Official visit season is coming, and no prospect is going to take advantage of it more than Pickett,” Wasserman notes.

“As of now, he has officials scheduled to Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Miami in the summer months. Those trips will go a long way in determining where his high-profile recruitment trends. Miami seems like an interesting team to watch here. The Hurricanes did a lot of work overhauling their roster this offseason through the portal, and now Miami fans are eager for some success on the field. If that happens, Mario Cristobal — a known closer in recruiting — will have an even better sales pitch to high-profile prospects like Pickett.

“With Nick Saban out of the picture and Alabama not as equipped to raid Florida anymore, this is a key window of opportunity for Cristobal to rebuild Miami into a power.”

Florida is currently ranked No. 39 overall in 247Sports’ 2025 team recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire