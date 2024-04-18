A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn Air Jordan XI’s sell at auction

Michael Jordan memorabilia will always be hot on the marketplace years after the GOAT finished playing. And that’s especially true for game-worn gear.

The game-worn gear are always hot on the marketplace due to it being something that an athlete has actually worn. The latest game-worn item from Jordan just sold at an auction last week.

Per Darren Rovell of CllctMedia, a pair of Jordan’s game-worn shoes from Game 5 of the 1996 NBA Finals sold for $482,600 in an auction at Sotheby’s on Friday. The price tag shouldn’t be shocking as game-worn gear from Jordan usually fetches a high price.

Just Sold: Michael Jordan’s game-worn shoes from Game 5 of the 1996 NBA Finals. Price paid at @Sothebys: $482,600 pic.twitter.com/M3r4aAxTPw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2024

The shoes come from the 1996 season in which the Bulls set a new NBA record with a 72-10 win and went on to beat the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA Finals. This pair was worn during Game 5, a game in which the Bulls fell to the Supersonics 89-78.

Jordan finished with 26 points and the Bulls would clinch the title a game later.

