Advertisement

A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn Air Jordan XI’s sell at auction

Zack Pearson
·1 min read

Michael Jordan memorabilia will always be hot on the marketplace years after the GOAT finished playing. And that’s especially true for game-worn gear.

The game-worn gear are always hot on the marketplace due to it being something that an athlete has actually worn. The latest game-worn item from Jordan just sold at an auction last week.

Per Darren Rovell of CllctMedia, a pair of Jordan’s game-worn shoes from Game 5 of the 1996 NBA Finals sold for $482,600 in an auction at Sotheby’s on Friday. The price tag shouldn’t be shocking as game-worn gear from Jordan usually fetches a high price.

The shoes come from the 1996 season in which the Bulls set a new NBA record with a 72-10 win and went on to beat the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA Finals. This pair was worn during Game 5, a game in which the Bulls fell to the Supersonics 89-78.

Jordan finished with 26 points and the Bulls would clinch the title a game later.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire