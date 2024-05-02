Pair of Gators softball players named player of the year finalists

The 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top-26 finalists were announced early on Wednesday afternoon, with a pair of members of the Florida Gators getting the nod for the prestigious honor.

Sophomore Jocelyn Erickson and junior Korbe Otis were the two members of the Orange and Blue who made the cut after playing all 51 games this season so far. Their team currently holds a 40-12 record overall with a 14-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play, ranked No. 9 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll and No. 12 in D1Softball’s tally.

Otis leads Florida with a .440 batting average out of the left field position, giving her the best mark in the SEC and 13th in the nation overall. The Littleton, Colorado, native also ranks third in the conference in runs scored (55) and hits (59) holds top 10 ranks in RBI (40, 9th), triples (3, 8th) and leads the league in walks (44); Otis’ .576 on-base percentage is the best in the nation.

Erickson has proven to be one of the best defensive catchers in the business this season, throwing out 11 of the 15 runners who have attempted to steal a base on her. The Phoenix, Arizona, native also has some pop with the bat, putting up a .398 batting average along with a league-leading 64 RBI — good for sixth-best in the country.

The Top 25 Finalists will be narrowed down to 10 athletes on May 15, followed by the Top 3 Finalists set to be released on May 20. The 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed before the Women’s College World Series, which is scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 7 at the Softball Capital of the World.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire