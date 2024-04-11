A painful photo of Tre’Davious White signing elsewhere

Well, it has officially happened.

The Buffalo Bills released cornerback and fan favorite Tre’Davious White during their salary-cap slashings last month. He went on to reportedly agree to terms with the Los Angeles Rams.

We all knew it was coming, but White has not officially signed his contract in Los Angeles. That’s now a known fact because the Rams shared this (kind of painful) photo of White signing on the dotted line:

Put it in ink. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/lNwqDnaLpc — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 9, 2024

