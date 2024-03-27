Tre’Davious White finds a new team: The Rams

Tre’Davious White is heading far away from the Buffalo Bills… very far.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the 29-year-old has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

White has landed a one-year, $8.5 million deal worth up to $10M with incentives.

The 29-year-old fan favorite in Buffalo was released by the Bills in early March as part of a series of salary cap moves. Buffalo needed to get under the 2024 limit and had to let go of multiple starting players to get there.

White was the first draft pick of the current Bills front office led by coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane in 2017.

While the cap is a reason the Bills cut White, so are his age and injury history. He played in only six games in 2022 because of a serious knee injury, only to go down again with a season-ending Achilles injury this past season.

White played 82 regular-season and seven playoff games for the Bills. His career closes out after seven seasons and 18 interceptions.

