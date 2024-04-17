Padres put Yu Darvish on 15-day injured list with neck stiffness

Yu Darvish

MILWAUKEE — The San Diego Padres put right-hander Yu Darvish on the 15-day injured list with neck tightness.

The Padres made the retroactive move ahead of their game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Right-hander Logan Gillaspie was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Darvish, 37, is 0-1 with a 4.18 ERA in five starts. He didn’t get a decision in his last outing, giving up three runs in five innings in a 6-3 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Darvish had been scheduled to start in San Diego against Toronto.

In 2023, Darvish spent no time on the injured list. He was 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts for San Diego.

Gillaspie, who just turned 27, has made five relief appearances for El Paso this season and has an 9.00 ERA. He pitched for the Orioles in 2022 and 2023.