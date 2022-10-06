Packers vs. Giants preview: 6 things to know about Week 5 matchup in London

In the first battle in London featuring teams with a winning record, the 3-1 Green Bay Packers will take on the 3-1 New York Giants on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Packers are the final NFL team to play in London since the International Series began in 2007.

Here is everything to know about the Packers’ Week 5 matchup against the Giants:

Game information

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 am CT

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

TV: NFL Network (FOX 11 in Green Bay, NBC 4 in Milwaukee)

Broadcast map: Nationally televised

Last meeting: Packers 31, Giants 13 (12/1/2019)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter (Davante Adams, Allen Lazard) and another pair in the fourth quarter (Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis) to help Green Bay take down the 2-9 Giants in New York. The Packers were out-gained, had fewer first downs and committed more penalties, and an offensive lull between the second and third quarters allowed the Giants to get back into the game, but three interceptions of Daniel Jones (Darnell Savage, Tramon Williams, Kevin King) gave Green Bay a big advantage. The Packers have won three straight games over the Giants, including the postseason.

Last week

The Giants took a 7-6 lead over the Bears on a Daniel Jones touchdown run in the first quarter and never trailed again, winning 20-12 over the visiting Bears to improve to 3-1. Jones scored a second rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Saquon Barkley produced 162 total yards and the Giants defense sacked Justin Fields six times.

The Packers overcame a pair of second-half deficits against the Patriots to win 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers tossed touchdown passes to Robert Tonyan and Romeo Doubs, Rashan Gary produced two sacks and Allen Lazard had his first 100-yard game of the season.

Giants QB: Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8)

Through four games, Jones has completed 63 percent of his passes, averaged 6.0 yards per attempt, tossed three touchdown passes and two interceptions and produced a passer rating of 81.9. He has been under pressure on almost 50 percent of his drop backs and has attempted only four passes over 20 yards, per PFF. He’s been terrific using play-action but struggled mightily in the drop-back passing game. The 2019 first-rounder has rushed for 193 yards, 18 first downs and two scores, so his running ability need to be accounted for by the Packers defense (at least six rushes in all four games). Jones has yet to produce over 200 passing yards in a game this season.

Giants players to know

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)

RB Saquon Barkley: The NFL’s current leader in rushing yards. He can do it as a running back; consider him Aaron Jones with bigger legs.

DL Dexter Lawrence: The 340-pound nose tackle had eight pressures of Justin Fields last week. He’s a bigger version of Kenny Clark.

LT Andrew Thomas: The 2020 fourth overall pick is the highest graded offensive player through four weeks at PFF.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: The rookie is an elite athlete with huge potential as an edge rusher.

CB Adoree Jackson: He leads the Giants in coverage snaps this season.

Injuries to know

Packers safety Adrian Amos is in concussion protocol and didn’t practice on Wednesday, while cornerback Jaire Alexander remains limited with a groin injury. Amos was the only player not to practice on Wednesday, so this is a relatively healthy team.

The Giants listed 14 players on the first injury report of Week 5, including Daniel Jones, but he’s trending in the right direction after injuring his ankle against the Bears. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday are receivers Kenny Golladay and Richie James and defensive back Julian Love. Receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned to practice and could play Sunday.

