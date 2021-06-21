Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Wide receivers

Another fascinating roster battle is taking shape for the Green Bay Packers at wide receiver.

All the primary targets from last season are back, and the Packers will also add veteran Devin Funchess and rookie Amari Rodgers to the mix.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll preview the Packers’ training camp roster position by position, continuing on at receiver:

Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 first-team All-Pro will enter a contract year in 2021, but he's not planning to hold out of training camp to get a new deal. The Packers might not know the future of Aaron Rodgers, but a new deal for Adams – arguably the best receiver in football – has to be a priority regardless of the quarterback situation. Last season, Adams caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns over 14 games last season. He's a dominant player and still only 29 years old. His play over the last four seasons has likely warranted a new contract worth over $20 million per season. It's possible the franchise tag will come into play if the two sides can't get a new deal done.

WR Allen Lazard

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The swiss army knife for Matt LaFleur. Lazard can do a little bit of everything. He's not only an efficient pass-catcher who has earned the confidence of both LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers, but he's a dominant and versatile blocker in the run game. Despite making only 12 starts and playing right around 800 snaps over the last two seasons, Lazard has tallied 68 catches, 928 yards and six touchdowns while catching almost 70 percent of his targets and averaging 9.5 yards per target. A fully healthy season in 2021 could produce a true breakout year for Lazard statistically.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Story continues

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Valdes-Scantling is both a dangerous deep threat and a still-developing pass-catcher with consistency issues. He averaged an NFL-best 20.9 yards per catch and had four touchdowns of 40 or more yards in 2020, highlighting his ability to create instant offense as a vertical receiver. He also dropped way too many passes, including several deep balls, and his overtime fumble in Indianapolis handed the Colts a win. It's possible he could take a step forward in consistency entering Year 4, especially after so many promising moments as the primary deep threat for Matt LaFleur in 2020. During his first three seasons, Valdes-Scantling increased his yards per catch and yards per target. He could easily push over 800 receiving yards if he's more consistent catching the football in 2021, a contract year.

Amari Rodgers

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers' third-round pick has a real chance of being a rookie contributor, both as a slot receiver/gadget weapon and as a returner on special teams. While short, he is quick and strong – almost a mash-up of Randall Cobb and Ty Montgomery – with impressive ability when the ball's in his hands. The Packers may find it hard to keep him off the field. There's really no better option for the slot role in the Matt LaFleur offense, and Rodgers has the experience at a big-time program (Clemson) to immediately step in and play. With no favorite at returner on the roster, Rodgers is almost certainly going to be the Week 1 punt returner. He could be an important role player in his first NFL season.

Devin Funchess

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess (11) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

He might still look the part, but there's no overlooking the reality: Funchess missed 15 games to injury in 2019 and then opted out of the entire 2020 season. He is behind the eight ball in terms of coming back and being a contributor at the NFL level. Funchess is certainly experienced, having played a bunch of football during his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers. And he also has impressive size and fits the mold of a big slot or perimeter target for LaFleur. If he's in shape and can get the offense down in a hurry, he'll have a chance. If not, the Packers will likely part ways with little financial risk.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

St. Brown is entering his fourth NFL season after playing 24 games over his first three seasons. Injuries have been an issue, with time missed – including a full season – during each of his first three years. He's averaged 15.9 yards per catch and 9.1 yards per target, suggesting the potential for more if he's healthy and a bigger part of the offense's plan. He is tall and fast, with the movement ability of a slot receiver and the toughness required to block. Without much in the form of special teams contributions, he'll have to fight for a roster spot during training camp.

Malik Taylor

Green Bay Packers' Malik Taylor (86) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

An undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, Taylor surprisingly won a roster spot over Jake Kumerow to start the 2020 season. He found a way to contribute, catching five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown while 181 snaps on special teams. He has terrific speed, making him a gadget option for the offense and a potential gunner on special teams. For players like Taylor, every summer is a fight to make the roster. He still has a solid chance to make the roster once again in 2021.

Juwann Winfree

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Juwann Winfree (88) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

A sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019, Winfree arrived in Green Bay in October of last year and spent much of the 2020 season on the Packers' practice squad. He impressed as a pass-catcher during the offseason workout program and could have momentum entering training camp. The Packers think he can be a strong run blocker in the scheme. Maybe he'll follow the Allen Lazard path to the roster this summer.

DeAndre Thompkins

Green Bay Packers wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins (6) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers signed Thompkins, an undrafted free agent out of Penn State who spent time in the XFL, late last month to help the team get through the offseason workout program. The Packers are Thompkins' third NFL team but he has never appeared in a regular-season game. He'll have to be impressive on special teams – possibly as a returner – to have a chance to stick.

Reggie Begelton

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Reggie Begelton (84) before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The former CFL star spent all of last season – including the offseason and training camp – with the Packers. His ability to play in the slot and knowledge of the offense should open up a chance to compete for a roster spot as one of the last receivers during camp. The Packers made him active for one regular-season game last season but he didn't catch a pass. Begelton was a CFL All-Star in 2019.

Chris Blair

Wide receiver Chris Blair (16) is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Blair was an undrafted free agent out of Alcorn State in 2020. He was a big-time deep threat during the 2019 season, averaging 21.2 yards per catch while totaling seven touchdowns. While a long shot to make the roster, there's a chance he could be kept on the practice squad if he impresses – especially in the vertical passing game – during his first training camp with the Packers.

Bailey Gaither

Wide receiver Bailey Gaither (80) is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Gaither, an undrafted free agent of San Jose State, caught 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns over 44 collegiate games. He also returned punts and kicks, a potentially important factor if he's to make a run at the roster. San Jose State used him as a deep threat. Two-time All-Mountain West pick could be an ideal practice squad candidate.

1

1