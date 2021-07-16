Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Safeties

There’s a decent chance the Green Bay Packers will have the best pair of starting safeties in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Adrian Amos, fresh off his finest professional season, and Darnell Savage, an ascending first-round pick entering Year 3, bring the right mix of talent, playmaking ability and versatility to a position that could lead the way for the Packers defense this season.

The question marks are behind the two starters. Raven Greene departed in free agency, opening a role for a versatile third safety. Will Redmond and a handful of young players will compete for the job this summer.

Here’s a preview of the safeties on the Packers’ 90-man roster entering training camp:

Adrian Amos

Amos might be underrated nationally, but his ability and value are well-known in Green Bay, where he's given the Packers an experienced and reliable safety that can play multiple roles, cover most positions and play physical in the box against the run. While not a dynamic athlete, Amos plays a smart brand of football that almost always puts him in the right position. He's created more disruptive plays, too. After arriving in Green Bay with just three career interceptions, Amos has produced four picks, 17 pass breakups and eight tackles for losses in 32 games with the Packers. His coverage in the short to intermediate range is fantastic. He missed tackles at a higher rate in 2020 but is generally considered a strong, forceful tackler. And he's always available, playing over 1,000 snaps each of the last three seasons. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry can move Amos around the defense with trust that the veteran defensive back can handle just about any role from in-the-box linebacker to deep safety.

Darnell Savage

It's possible no safety in the NFL was better over the second half of the 2020 season. Everything started to click for the 2019 first-rounder. A true speedster with positional versatility, Savage can close throwing windows in the blink of an eye, causing indecision from the quarterback and creating turnover opportunities. He intercepted four passes and broke up eight others during his second season. If his finish to Year 2 is any indication, Savage is trending toward stardom, especially if Joe Barry can find ways of getting him closer to the action in the new defense. More snaps in the "star" position are possible. Savage must clean up some tackling issues if he's to survive in the slot, but more opportunities to cover one-on-one or blitz from the edge could really make his skill set more impactful.

Will Redmond

Redmond, a converted cornerback with value on special teams, looks like the early favorite to be the No. 3 safety. He still moves like a corner, providing some value against the passing game when he's on the field in coverage situations. Teams have found ways to expose him, mostly by taking advantage of his lack of size. He had a terrible drop on an easy interception chance in the NFC title game. Redmond, like others on this list, misses too many tackles, but he did produce two quarterback hits off a handful of blitz opportunities in 2020. He's also been one of the team's most reliable special teams players over the last two seasons. If he can get more comfortable covering the deep half, the Packers could get more creative with a player like Adrian Amos.

Vernon Scott

Arguably no returning player at safety looks like a better fit as the hybrid linebacker in subpackages than Scott, a seventh-round pick from a year ago. His size (6-2, 202) and collegiate experience in a versatile role give him the potential to take over snaps left by Raven Greene. The Packers think he can cover the slot and play with physicality against the run. Scott was productive on special teams as a rookie, delivering six tackles. He is an under-the-radar candidate to take the second-year leap and become a contributor on defense.

Henry Black

Black, an undrafted free agent from Baylor, played in eight games and both postseason games as a rookie. He forced a fumble and played extensively on special teams, where he shined. He finished with nine tackles on special teams over just 10 games. He likes to hit and looks like a strong tackler, and it won't be surprising if the Packers give him a chance to compete for snaps as a box safety in 2021.

Innis Gaines

The Packers signed Gaines to a futures deal in early 2021. He played with Vernon Scott at TCU but injuries in multiple years likely complicated his path to the NFL. Nicknamed “Thump," Gaines is a striking tackler who might have to claw his way to a roster spot with special teams impact, but he could have in-the-box versatility the Packers are looking for at safety.

Christian Uphoff

Uphoff, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, participated at the Senior Bowl and was viewed by many as a draftable player. He has size (6-2, 209) and versatility but losing the 2020 season to the pandemic was a blow to his chances. He’ll get a shot in Green Bay to make the team and contribute on special teams in Year 1. The practice squad might also make sense as he tries to make up for lost time. His athleticism could really show up during camp. He’s a player to watch this summer and into the preseason.

