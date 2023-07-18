Packers’ top pick Lukas Van Ness is 73 overall in ‘Madden NFL 24’

Lukas Van Ness, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft of the Green Bay Packers, is a 73 overall in the first batch of ratings released by “Madden NFL 24.”

The rookie edge rusher has 86 speed, 91 acceleration, 81 strength, 83 agility, 76 tackle, 90 toughness, 73 change of direction, 78 power moves, 77 block shedding, 83 pursuit, 88 hit power and 70 awareness.

Overall, Van Ness is the fourth-best rookie edge rusher in the launch ratings. He’s also the third-best edge rusher for the Packers, trailing Rashan Gary (88 overall) and Preston Smith (76).

For comparison, Will Anderson, the third overall pick and the top edge rusher selected, is a 78 overall. Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick, is 75 overall. Will McDonald, the 15th overall pick, is 74 overall.

