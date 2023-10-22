Packers struggle again in loss to last-place Broncos on another rough day for Jordan Love

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is hit as he throws the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Jamie Schwaberow via Getty Images)

After a tepid first half, the Green Bay Packers rallied to take a late lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It didn't last. The Broncos responded with a go-ahead field goal, and Green Bay's last gasp came up short on a deep throw from Jordan Love into double coverage that was intercepted by safety P.J. Locke. The turnover secured a 19-17 Broncos win.

The late turnover capped another tough day for Love and the Packers offense in a loss to a last-place Broncos team that entered Sunday with a 1-5 record. Love finished the day completing 21 of 31 passes for two touchdowns and the late interception as the Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.

The day started ominously for the Packers as none of Green Bay's first-half drives produced more than 47 yards. The Packers failed to find the scoreboard as the Broncos entered halftime with a 9-0 lead.

Then the Packers mounted a second half rally. They drove 64 yards to get on the board with a field goal to open the second half. They then took the lead with touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

Love's first scoring pass saw wide receiver Romeo Doubs fight with cornerback Pat Surtain II in the end zone to secure the score. Both players came down to the ground with two hands on the ball. Since the tie goes to the offense, the Packers secured the touchdown instead of a turnover.

A better ball would have led Doubs to the corner of the end zone with a clear path at securing the ball without a fight, but Doubs ensured that it didn't matter.

Love's second touchdown required some good luck after Doubs failed to secure a considerably easier catch. This one bounced off Doubs' hands at the goal line and up into the air before Jayden Reed secured it on the ricochet for the score.

That touchdown secured Green Bay's first and only lead of the game at 17-16.

But the Broncos with a 52-yard Wil Lutz field goal on their ensuing possession to retake the lead at 19-17.