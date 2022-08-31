Packers signing WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers are returning wide receiver Juwann Winfree on the practice squad, according to agent Mike McCartney.

Winfree was released during final cutdowns on Tuesday. He cleared waivers on Wednesday, opening the door for a return to Green Bay.

Winfree, 25, caught eight passes for 58 yards for the Packers last season. For the second straight year, he’ll start the season on the practice squad.

The Packers kept rookie Samori Toure on the 53-man roster as the seventh receiver, but both Winfree and Travis Fulgham were retained on the practice squad as insurance at the position.

Winfree caught seven passes on 15 targets over three games during the preseason.

The Packers announced 12 signings to the practice squad on Tuesday, and kicker Ahmed Ramiz and cornerback Benjie Franklin are expected to be signed.

Winfree’s signing leaves one open spot on the 16-player practice squad, possibly for safety Micah Abernathy, who was released to make room for safety Rudy Ford on Wednesday.

