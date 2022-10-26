Packers sign rookie tight end Josh Babicz to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers swapped tight ends on the practice squad, releasing Shaun Beyer to make room for the signing rookie Josh Babicz.

Babicz, an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, spent time with the Carolina Panthers this year, including a stint on the team’s practice squad.

At NDSU, Babicz caught 40 passes for 655 yards and 11 touchdowns over 55 career games. His most important work came as a blocking tight end.

During the preseason, Babicz caught one pass for three yards while with the Panthers. He played 20 total snaps.

Babicz, a second-team Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2021, joins former Bison teammate Christian Watson in Green Bay.

Babicz will wear No. 80 for the Packers.

