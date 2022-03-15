What is Packers’ salary-cap situation following Monday?

The Green Bay Packers made three significant salary-cap-related moves on Monday: an extension for outside linebacker Preston Smith and releases for outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

Altogether, the Packers saved around $25.5 million on the salary cap in three moves. Offsetting some of the savings was the re-signing of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who agreed to a five-year deal. Based on the details of his contract, Campbell’s cap hit in 2022 will be around $4.24 million.

Overall, the net result of the four moves created a savings of roughly $22 million.

The Packers still have work to do by the start of the new league on Wednesday. The team is roughly $21.8 million over the salary cap.

Other things to consider: the Packers need to tender restricted free agent Allen Lazard and eight exclusive rights free agents. If all nine receive tenders, including the second-round tender for Lazard, almost $5 million will be added to the Packers’ cap.

By Wednesday, almost $27 million will need to be cleared from the cap.

Where can the Packers find savings before the start of the new league year?

Some options:

– New deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers

– Long-term deal for receiver Davante Adams

– Extension for cornerback Jaire Alexander

– Restructure/release of receiver Randall Cobb

– Restructure/release of safety Adrian Amos

– Restructure/release of defensive lineman Dean Lowry

– Restructure/release of kicker Mason Crosby

– Restructure/release of tight end Marcedes Lewis

Reducing Rodgers’ cap number of $46.7 million is a top priority. The Packers could gain $10 million or more in cap savings with a new deal. The same goes for Adams, who is still counting over $20 million on the cap while on the franchise tag. A new deal for the All-Pro receiver might be unlikely by Wednesday. An extension for Alexander will get done at some point before the regular season. In one way or another, the Packers have to touch Cobb’s contract. His cap number is $9.5 million and needs to come down considerably if he’s going to stay on the roster. The Packers could save $6.75 million by releasing him, and another $4.8 million by cutting Crosby and Lewis.

