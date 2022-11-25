Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan suspended rest of regular season for violating PED policy

Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan‘s season has ended with a suspension.

Rhyan was suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced today.

The Packers only have six games left this year, so he’s done for the regular season.

Rhyan has played just one snap this season, a special teams play in Week Nine, so it’s not a big loss for the Packers for this season. But it is disappointing to get so little production from a third-round pick, and have his season end this way.

The 22-year-old Rhyan played his college football at UCLA and was a three-year starter.

