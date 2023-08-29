Packers releasing cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles

The Green Bay Packers are releasing cornerback and special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles on Tuesday, per Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.com.

His release will be part of the team’s cutdowns to 53 players.

Jean-Charles (5-10, 184) was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2021 draft. He played in 20 games for the Packers, delivering 11 total tackles. While a limited contributor on defense (40 career snaps), Jean-Charles did play 303 snaps on special teams.

The team’s depth at cornerback and struggles this preseason likely sealed his fate on the 53-man roster. Jean-Charles fell behind rookie Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine on the perimeter at cornerback, and Innis Gaines passed him as the backup slot behind Keisean Nixon. Jean-Charles’ experience on special teams couldn’t save him from being cut.

It’s possible Balentine will make the team as the fifth cornerback, assuming Eric Stokes starts the season on the PUP list.

Undersized but feisty, Jean-Charles was a scout favorite coming out of Appalachian State in 2021. He played in 14 games and was a core special teamer as a rookie in 2021, but an injury during the season and a change at special teams coordinator meant less playing time in 2022.

It’s unclear if Jean-Charles, the 178th overall pick in 2021, is a candidate to return on the practice squad. He may want to look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Packers also cut Gaines and cornerback Kiondre Thomas on Tuesday. Track all the cuts by the team here.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire