Packers RB Tyler Goodson’s 2023 goal is to make 53-man roster

Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Goodson has just one goal for the 2023 season: make the 53-man roster.

“That’s the only goal and that’s the only thing on my mind,” he told Larry McCarren of Packers.com on Thursday. “If I don’t make the 53, then it’s unacceptable because I’m not trying to be in a position where I’m on the practice squad again.”

After rushing for 2,551 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns at Iowa, Goodson spent all last year on the Packers practice squad. The team decided to carry only two running backs on their initial 53-man roster, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, leaving no room for a rookie undrafted free agent.

When Green Bay did activate a third running back during the season, they chose Patrick Taylor, who had been with the team since 2020. Taylor is also back and competing for RB3 duties after totaling 10 rushes for 31 yards in 14 games in 2022.

It’s entirely possible, if not likely, that Green Bay will have only two running backs on the initial roster once again. However, Goodson could make it a much harder decision if he proves his versatility can be of use this season.

Going back to OTAs, Goodson has been lining up all over the field in Matt LaFleur’s offense. He’s been in the backfield, in the slot, going in motion, and working with multiple groups on special teams. Overall, LaFleur liked what he saw out of Goodson throughout the offseason program.

“Tyler’s done a nice job. We’ve used him in a variety of different ways, whether it’s out as a receiver or in the backfield,” LaFleur said in June. “He’s an explosive player and he’s got really good hands.”

Goodson used every bit of his explosiveness and catching ability on Thursday. During a two-minute drill, he caught a pass from Sean Clifford in the flat and turned it upfield for a 38-yard pickup. Then, during another team period, Goodson took a handoff and found a lane up the middle for a 39-yard score.

He later discussed the touchdown with McCarren.

“Basically, it was a weak side run, and once I got the ball, I had to press my aiming point inside the tackle. Once I saw that the five-technique outside of the tackle had his leverage forcing me back inside, it was an open gash. All I had to do was put my foot in the ground, get my shoulder square, and just run.”

Ideally, it would be great for Goodson to continue to produce once the preseason starts. Ultimately, that could be the determining factor in whether or not he makes the 53.

Prior to Thursday’s practice, LaFleur said a different running back would be featured in each preseason game or be given a half. While the logistics are still being hashed out, no one, including Goodson, knows when he will get the chance to prove himself. His only choice is to seize the opportunity when it arrives if he wants to achieve his 2023 goal.

