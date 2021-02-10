Packers officially hold No. 29 overall pick in first round of 2021 draft

The Green Bay Packers will have the fourth-to-last draft pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The NFL officially announced the first round draft order following Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Packers, who finished 13-3 and the runner up in the NFC, hold the 29th overall pick.

Strength of schedule is the tiebreaker with the Buffalo Bills, who also finished 13-3 and were the runner up in the AFC. The Bills will pick 30th.

The last time the Packers held the 29th overall pick in the first round, they moved back to No. 33 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns and took cornerback Kevin King in 2017. The last time they used the 29th overall pick was on linebacker Nick Barnett in 2003.

The first round of the 2021 draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29 in Cleveland.

The full first round draft order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (from Seattle)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Packers hold their original round picks in all seven rounds and are expected to receive three compensatory picks.

