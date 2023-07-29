Packers LT David Bakhtiari feels good, trusts process and wants another All-Pro season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari feels good after an offseason without surgery, trusts the process of protecting his surgically-repaired knee, and wants another dominant, All-Pro-type season in 2023.

Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, is working on a modified practice schedule during training camp in an effort to keep his knee — which needed three surgeries between 2021 and 2022 — as healthy as possible. So far, so good.

“I feel good. Not going to be a fortune teller or anything…but the team and I understand what we need to do. We’re on the same page,” Bakhtiari said Friday. “Trust is a big thing, and then, finally having an offseason of not having surgeries, the ability to let everything kind of calm down, settle in, train, put on muscle, protect the knee. I’m very grateful and thankful for where I’m at and I’m just excited to see what happens. Football is football, it’s not the healthiest thing in the world, so we’ll see when we get out there.”

Coach Matt LaFleur has allowed Bakhtiari to take time off during training camp, knowing the left tackle’s experience in the NFL affords the opportunity to protect his knee. Also, an offseason of focusing on football and not just rehab — while building up the supporting mechanisms around his knee — should give Bakhtiari a better chance to last the full season.

Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL on Dec. 31 of 2020 and then appeared in just one game in 2021, finally returned in a full-time capacity and played in 11 games last season. There were ups and downs during the nightmare recovery process, but the Packers left tackle is hopeful the worst is in the rear-view mirror. And now he can focus on playing his best football.

“I have expectations for myself and how I want to play, anytime I go out there I want to put my brand of ball out there,” Bakhtiari said. “Different year, but same goals apply to me.”

Bakhtiari allowed only 10 pressures and didn’t give up a sack in his 11 appearances last season, showing he can still play at an elite level when on the field. A sixth All-Pro team — and another step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame — could be within reach if he’s available for all 17 games for Jordan Love and the Packers in 2023.

