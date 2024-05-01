Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper ranks outside top 12 for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

A quick look at the odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year coming out of the 2024 NFL draft provided a little bit of a surprise: Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, the first off-ball linebacker off the board at No. 45 overall and a likely Day 1 starter for new defensive coordinatorJeff Hafley, doesn’t currently rank in the top 12 at BetMGM.

Cooper’s odds right now? +3500.

Here’s the top 12:

Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings: +400

Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts: +600

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams: +1100

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles: +1100

Terrion Arnold, Detroit Lions: +1100

Byron Murphy, Seattle Seahawks: +1300

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles: +1600

Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins: +2000

Payton Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000

Kool-Aid McKinstry, New Orleans Saints: +2500

Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens: +3000

Darius Robinson, Arizona Cardinals: +3000

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers: +3500

Cooper’s odds may reflect an on-going shift in the award itself. A true off-ball linebacker, once the dominant force for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, hasn’t won the annual award since Shaq Leonard in 2018. Four of the last five winners of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year were pass-rushers, the fifth was a cornerback. Overall, Leonard’s win in 2018 is the only by an off-ball linebacker between 2013 and 2023.

Can Cooper, a disruptive play machine at Texas A&M, help turn the tide for off-ball linebackers?

The 45th overall pick should get a chance to start next to Quay Walker right away. And he’ll likely have opportunities to shoot gaps in the run game and blitz in the passing game in Hafley’s defense. Any rookie of the year has to fill up the stat sheet and create big play after big play for an ascending defense.

In 2018, Leonard produced 163 tackles, 7.0 sacks, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 tackles for loss. The Colts defense went from 30th in points allowed in 2017 to 10th in 2018.

Cooper is going to play right away. He’s going to have talent all around him. He should play in an attacking style defense. The Packers should be contenders, possibly with an improved defense overall. And Cooper’s game — built on speed and chasing down the ball sideline to sideline — should be made for piling up the right kind of stats.

Cooper is still a long shot coming out of the draft. Can he beat the odds and give the Packers their first NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year since Willie Buchanon in 1972?

Bettors can also bet on second-round pick Javon Bullard. The 58th overall pick and likely Day 1 starter for the Packers has +5000 odds to be NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Want the biggest of longshots? Seventh-round pick Kalen King has +20000 odds!

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire