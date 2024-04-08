Packers hosting Alabama WR Jermaine Burton on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Burton posted a photo from Lambeau Field in Green Bay on his official Instagram account on Monday.

Burton, a Georgia transfer, caught 72 passes for 1,338 yards and 14 touchdowns over 23 games with Alabama over the last two seasons. He had 39 catches for a career-high and team-high 798 yards and eight scores while leading the SEC in yards per catch (20.5) in 2023.

Per Pro Football Focus, Burton had 11 catches on passes thrown over 20 yards last season and had an average depth of target of 20.2 yards. He also didn’t have a drop in 2023. Burton lined up both out wide and in the slot but was mostly a perimeter receiver.

Adding in his production from two seasons at Georgia, Burton finished his collegiate career with 132 catches for 2,376 yards and 23 touchdowns with an 18.0 per catch average.

Burton (6-0, 196) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, hit 38.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 11-1 in the broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.09 out of 10.0.

Burton averaged 2.75 yards per route run and caught over 50 percent of his contested targets in 2023.

Pro Football Focus ranks Burton as the No. 52 overall prospect in the draft class. The Packers are well-stocked at wide receiver, so would Brian Gutekunst consider using one of their first three picks on the position?

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire