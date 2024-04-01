Packers to host top 30 pre-draft visit with Maryland CB Ja’Quan Sheppard

The Green Bay Packers will host Maryland cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard on an official top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

All 32 NFL teams had representatives at Maryland’s pro day on March 29. Per Pauline, Sheppard (6-1, 203) ran the 40-yard dash in roughly 4.52 seconds and covered 10-11 in the broad jump but was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Sheppard was an All-AAC pick in 2022 at Cincinnati and an All-Big Ten pick in 2023 at Maryland. He participated at the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Sheppard produced 31 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack and a team-high eight pass breakups over 13 games for Maryland in 2023. He had 10 pass breakups and 4.5 tackles for loss over 12 games for Cincinnati in 2023.

Per Pro Football Focus, Sheppard allowed only 24 catches on 61 passes into his coverage last season. He committed two penalties and missed nine tackles. Sheppard was the highest graded cornerback overall during bowl games in 2023 after allowing only two catches on six targets for 10 yards while breaking up two passes against Auburn.

The Packers have five picks on Day 3 of the draft and could view Sheppard as a possibility as a developmental perimeter cornerback in Jeff Hafley’s defense.

Sheppard is also scheduled to visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

