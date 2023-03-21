Packers host official pre-draft visit with Georgia TE Darnell Washington

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official top-30 pre-draft visit with Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

A social media post from Washington indicated he was in Green Bay visiting the Packers this week.

All 32 teams have the opportunity to host visits with up to 30 prospects before the draft.

Washington checks a lot of boxes for the Packers: He’s built like Marcedes Lewis, is an elite athlete and plays a position of high roster need.

At the combine, Washington produced a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.87 of 10.0, making him one of the most athletic tight end prospects ever. At 6-6 and 264 pounds, Washington ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds, finished the short shuttle in 4.08 seconds, hit 31″ in the vertical leap, covered 10-2 in the broad jump and completed 21 reps on the bench press.

Although used primarily as an inline blocker at Georgia, Washington proved during the combine and Georgia’s pro day that he has untapped pass-catching potential. Then again, his experience and ability as a blocker will be a selling point to the Packers, who are likely replacing Lewis this offseason.

It’s possible Washington could be in consideration for the 15th overall pick. The Packers need to rebuild the tight end position, and Washington – given his combination of ability as a blocker, overall athleticism and receiving upside – could be one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 draft class.

