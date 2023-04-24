Packers host Florida State TE Camren McDonald for official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Florida State tight end Camren McDonald for an official top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

McDonald (6-4, 237) caught 74 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns over 58 games and 30 starts. His 312 receiving yards in 2022 were a career high.

Following his final season in Tallahassee, McDonald participated in both the Tropical Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, two showcases for prospects.

At Florida State’s pro day, McDonald ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds, hit 30″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-9 in the broad jump and did 19 reps on the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 2.52 out of 10.0, mostly due to a slow 40-yard dash time.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks McDonald as the No. 45 overall tight end in the draft class and a likely undrafted free agent.

The Packers could see McDonald as a young player at a need position who could be signed following the draft and developed on the practice squad.

Related

Tracking Packers' official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire