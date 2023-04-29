Packers going into Day 3 of 2023 draft with 9 more picks

The Green Bay Packers are entering Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft with nine picks to make.

General manager Brian Gutekunst traded down twice during the second round, adding additional fifth- and sixth-round selections. He also has two extra seventh-round picks via previous trade (Rams for Corey Bojorquez, Jaguars for Cole Van Lanen) and a compensatory seventh-round pick.

“We have a great opportunity on this football team, and I think we’d really like to bring in some competition and see how we can add and move forward,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers have already selected edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, tight end Luke Musgrave, receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft during the first two days.

The nine Day 3 picks rank as the second-most among all teams. The Jaguars have 10. The Rams and Patriots also have nine.

Although the Packers adhere by a “more picks, the better” philosophy, having nine on Day 3 will provide Gutekunst an opportunity to move around the board and potentially trade up for a player. Last year, the Packers made seven picks on Day 3.

The action begins at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Packers Day 3 picks

Fourth round, 116th overall

Fifth round, 149th overall

Fifth round, 159th overall (from Lions)

Sixth round, 179th overall (from Bucs)

Sixth round, 207th overall (from Jets)

Seventh round, 232nd overall

Seventh round, 235th overall (from Rams)

Seventh round, 242nd overall (from Jaguars)

Seventh round, 256th overall (compensatory)

