Packers get Georgia OT Amarius Mims in Peter Schrager’s first mock draft

Peter Schrager’s first mock draft for NFL.com — which is based on his own conversations with coaches and general managers and other decision-makers — has the Green Bay Packers getting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims at No. 25 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

In a deep class of offensive tackles, the Packers would get a high upside developmental prospect in Mims, who started only eight games at Georgia but can likely play left or right tackle at the next level.

Here’s Schrager on the pick: “A massive offensive tackle at nearly 6-8 and 340 pounds, Mims has tremendous upside despite a lack of experience at Georgia. He’s shown enticing flashes in big games. This is a deep wide receiver and O-line draft. The Packers got plenty of production out of their young WRs and TEs last season; they bypass taking a first-round wideout and grab a gifted OT prospect.”

The Packers lost David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at offensive tackle this offseason. While Bakhtiari has been injured for three seasons and Nijman was demoted to swing tackle in 2023, the Packers still need to rebuild the depth at offensive tackle and provide additional competition behind Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom, the two starters on the edges. Also, consider that Walker has only a half season of quality play at left tackle, and Tom is a legitimate candidate to move around the offensive line and could eventually settle in at center.

In Mims, the Packers would get a player to develop into a future starter at left or right tackle, based on Walker’s own development and Tom’s best position.

Mims (6-8, 340) is far bigger than the Packers have traditionally targeted at offensive tackle, but he checks a lot of boxes. He’s 21 years old and has a Relative Athletic Score of over 9.0, and he played at a major collegiate program. Mims does have a recent injury history, and his athletic testing profile is incomplete (no agility testing).

In Schrager’s mock, the Packers took Mims over Graham Barton and Kool-Aid McKinstry, two common picks for Green Bay at No. 25. Cooper DeJean came off the board at No. 22.

