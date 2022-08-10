Packers excited to get RB Dexter Williams back in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers needed another running back to get through what could be a grueling week ahead, so general manager Brian Gutekunst brought back a familiar face: 2019 sixth-round pick Dexter Williams.

The Packers are expected to officially announce the signing on Wednesday. Gutekunst confirmed Williams would be added after he was one of five running backs to work out for the team on Tuesday.

In Williams, the Packers are getting an explosive runner who can integrate back into the offense quickly and handle a workload while Kylin Hill (PUP list) and Patrick Taylor (groin) are hobbled at running back.

LaFleur said he was excited to get Williams – who spent two seasons in Green Bay – back in the building.

“He’s a guy who I probably was really hard on throughout his time here just in terms of trying to get everything out of him,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “I gotta say, it’s always cool to see a guy not only take the coaching but you see him evolve as a player and person. I think he was one of the hardest workers on our team. You can always count on Dex giving maximum effort. It was great to see him back here, and I’m excited for him.”

Gutekunst said Williams is in “phenomenal shape.”

The Packers open the preseason on Friday night in San Francisco and then will host the New Orleans Saints for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before another preseason game next Friday.

“Going into this week, with two games and two really intense practices, we needed another running back with what we’re going through,” Gutekunst said.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon aren’t expected to play Friday in San Francisco. Williams and undrafted rookies Tyler Goodson and BJ Baylor could handle the majority of the snaps at running back if Taylor is still limited.

Gutekunst used a sixth-round pick on Williams in 2019. He’s always liked Williams’ explosive traits, especially as a one-cut, downhill runner in LaFleur’s wide zone scheme.

With nothing settled behind Jones and Dillon at running back and a second opportunity in Green Bay, Williams might have a legitimate chance to push for an early-season roster spot.

Since leaving Green Bay, Williams spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns during the 2021 season and then played in one game for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, producing 102 total yards in the league’s title game.

Williams played in seven regular-season games for the Packers between 2019 and 2020, rushing seven times for 19 yards. He rushed for 210 yards in preseason games in 2019 and 2021.

The Packers will need to clear a roster spot to add Williams on Wednesday.

