Packers draft prospects to know: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Cornerback is likely a position on the Green Bay Packers’ radar, and at pick 25, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry could be in play.

GM Brian Gutekunst attended the Alabama Pro-Day and the Packers also have had McKinstry in for a pre-draft visit.

McKinstry measures in at just under 6-0 and 199 pounds. He posted a Relative Athletic Score of 7.54, which featured a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. For some context, of Gutekunst’s six cornerback selections in the draft, only Shemar Jean-Charles with a RAS of 4.24 scored below 9.0.

McKinstry is a two-year starter at Alabama and has played 2,199 career defensive snaps, most of which came on the boundary. During that two-season span, McKinstry allowed a completion rate of 47.5 percent and 10.1 yards per catch.

He’s also forced 20 pass breakups, 16 of which came in 2022, and had one interception. McKinstry was one of PFF’s highest-graded coverage corners last season and has been a very sound tackler and willing run defender.

In a recent mock draft from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, he provided some “coaching intel” with each selection. One coach called McKinstry “a pretty fluid DB,” but he also questioned his speed, saying he’s “not that twitchy.” Another coach said McKinstry was “smart and savvy,” adding that he uses his hands well.

For more on McKinstry’s game, Daniel Jeremiah had this to say in his pre-draft report:

McKinstry is a smooth, athletic cornerback with average play speed. In press coverage, he carries his hands low and prefers to play under control rather than attack. He doesn’t have any tightness when opening up. There are some concerns with his deep speed when he’s challenged vertically. From off coverage, everything he does is smooth, but he lacks twitch and urgency. He does find and play the ball well, both in front of him and down the field. He isn’t ultra aggressive when it comes to getting involved in the run game, but he’s a reliable tackler in space.

The cornerback position for the Packers is interesting. On paper, they should be in good shape with Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, and Eric Stokes on the boundary, along with Keisean Nixon in the slot and Corey Ballentine as depth.

However, there are still some unknowns. Valentine needs to make that Year 2 jump that so many successful NFL players make. I’m not sure anyone knows what to expect from Stokes after missing most of 2023, along with this being the final year of his rookie deal. Meanwhile, the nickel position remains upgradeable–although the addition of McKinstry doesn’t help with that.

McKinstry is the fifth-highest rated cornerback on PFF’s big board and the 23rd ranked prospect overall.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire