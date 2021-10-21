Packers S Darnell Savage (concussion) returns to practice Thursday

The only change to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report from Wednesday to Thursday was a good one.

Safety Darnell Savage, who missed Wednesday’s practice while working through the concussion protocol, returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. He is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s visit from the Washington Football Team.

Savage suffered his concussion early in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. He was replaced by backup Henry Black.

Savage played 100 percent of the defense’s snaps in four of the first five games before suffering the head injury in Chicago. He’s played 336 total snaps in 2021, tallying one interception, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss so far this season.

While Savage returned, and cornerback Kevin King practiced for a second straight day, not all the news was good for the Packers. Outside linebacker Preston Smith was out again with an oblique injury, lessening his chances of playing Sunday against his former team. Newcomer Whitney Mercilus, who officially signed on Thursday, did practice, so it’s possible he could provide a few snaps on Sunday if he gets up to speed over the next few days.

The Packers were also without center Josh Myers, who missed another practice with a knee injury. Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) missed practice as well.

Like the Packers, Washington got some good news on the injury front. Running back Antonio Gibson, offensive tackle Charles Leno, receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones all returned to practice on Thursday.

