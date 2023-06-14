Packers CB Jaire Alexander credits coach Jerry Gray, who left for Falcons this offseason

The start of mandatory minicamp was bittersweet for Packers corner Jaire Alexander. On one hand, he was back on the field with his teammates for the first time since last season. On the other, one of his favorite coaches was nowhere to be found.

Jerry Gray coached Green Bay’s defensive backs for the last three seasons. Over that span, the Packers’ secondary never finished outside the top 10 in passing yards allowed. So, when his contract expired after the 2022 season, it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.

Gray was initially considered for the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator opening. But when that job went to Ryan Nielsen, he was hired to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Around the facility, players referred to Gray as “OG”. It’s an appropriate nickname for someone with 26 years of NFL coaching experience under their belt, but it was especially fitting for Gray, who had the utmost respect from the guys he was leading. So, naturally, it was an emotional day for the team’s top corner when he heard the coach who had been an integral part of his development was leaving.

“Man, I was sad. I almost shed a tear,” Alexander said after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s helped me out through a lot. I mean, he’s gotten me pretty much to where I’m at. I’m not saying him solely, but he’s helped me out a lot. It was sad, but I’ll see him again though.”

For Alexander, that reunion will come sooner rather than later when the Packers head to Atlanta for Week 2 of the upcoming season.

Losing a coach like Gray may not be felt right away, but according to Alexander, he isn’t the shutdown corner he is today without him. Before joining the Packers in 2020, Gray had a proven track record of turning defensive backs into premier players. Through five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he helped Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith become multiple-time Pro Bowlers and All-Pros. Gray also tutored the likes of Earl Thomas and Sean Taylor in previous stints around the league.

Fortunately for the Packers, Alexander received the same treatment. After one year under Gray, he was named to a Pro Bowl and received a second-team All-Pro bid. A shoulder injury limited Alexander to only four games in 2021, but it didn’t stop him from becoming the highest-paid corner in NFL history the ensuing offseason.

He followed that distinguished honor with another Pro Bowl and All-Pro in 2022.

Now, after sitting out all of OTAs, Alexander had to shake off some rust in his first practice back. He was beaten for a long touchdown by Christian Watson and was then bested by Romeo Doubs during a red zone drill.

Alexander didn’t mind, however. He knows the offense is going to need its top two receivers to perform even without Aaron Rodgers. Just like the defense will need him to play at an All-Pro level without Gray.

Quick but thoughtful response from Jaire Alexander on losing his former defensive backs coach Jerry Gray to the Falcons and what he meant to his development. pic.twitter.com/2YjB9uLf06 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) June 13, 2023

