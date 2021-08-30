Packers need big season from emerging backup S Henry Black

The Green Bay Packers suffered a blow when they lost safety Will Redmond to a season-ending injury. At best, Redmond was a replacement-level nickel or dime safety. However, on special teams, he was one of the most utilized players. In 2020, Redmond played the third most snaps on special teams for the Packers and totaled four tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, Redmond’s 2021 season is lost, but the good news is that his replacement might be readily available.

If there is one player who can step up and takeover Redmond’s special teams role, it’s safety Henry Black. Black is entering his second season with Green Bay and is a lock to make this year’s team. The Packers are hurting at safety depth with only Black and Vernon Scott there as experienced backups to Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Factor in that with Black’s special team ability, and you have a player who will play a lot of snaps for this team this season.

Even if Redmond was healthy and available, it’s safe to say Black had a leg up on the competition for a roster spot. Not to be dismissed, last year Black was Green Bay’s top special teams’ player with a grade of 74.3, per PFF.

As an undrafted free agent rookie, he played in only eight games for the Packers. However, his six special teams tackles ranked fourth on the team. Black also did not miss a single special teams tackle, which is significant considering just how bad Green Bay’s special teams unit was a year ago.

Black continued to impress into last year’s playoffs, leading all special teamers with four tackles. That most certainly factored into the Packers’ decision to retain Black in 2021, seeing that Black was one of the few bright spots on one of the worst special teams units in the league.

What really put Black over the edge was his play during the 2021 preseason. Not many members of Green Bay’s defense showed consistent effort throughout all three games besides Black. Again, he was the team’s top special teamer, and he also had the third-overall grade of defense.

In three games, Black led the Packers with 12 tackles but was ninth in snaps. And, once again, he did not miss a tackle.

Unless there are unforeseen injuries, Black probably won’t play a ton of snaps for Green Bay’s defense. He’s simply not ready for a significant role, but if called upon, he’s shown he can be reliable.

However, Black will be a staple on this year’s special teams – where he could be the Packers’ best player for the second straight season.

