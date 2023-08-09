Packers-Bengals joint practice interrupted after fight breaks out

The practice, held days before the two teams’ preseason opener in Cincinnati, quickly resumed after things settled down on Wednesday

Things got a bit heated Wednesday afternoon in Cincinnati.

A joint practice between the Bengals and the Green Bay Packers was interrupted after a fight broke out between the two teams.

It’s unclear what sparked the incident, but Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was seen landing a punch to the head of Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, per The Associated Press. Jenkins was then walked off the field by an assistant coach, and the practice eventually resumed.

“Emotions get high,” Packers lineman David Bakhtiari said, via The Associated Press. “I know [Jenkins will] never do it in the game. He’s never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it’s a little bit different. You know you shouldn’t, but you also know there’s no consequences.”

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head. (Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

It's unclear what discipline Jenkins or Reader will face, if any.

The fight, which marked the first joint practice fight of the season, was far less serious than the one that took place between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams last season. That helmet-swinging brawl led to the practice being canceled altogether.

Jenkins is set to enter his fifth season with the Packers this fall. The 27-year-old, who the Packers took in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Mississippi State, has been a consistent starter for the Packers since he entered the league.

Reader is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, and eighth in the league. He had 27 total tackles in 10 games last season while dealing with a knee injury.

The Bengals and Packers will square off Friday in their preseason opener at Paycor Stadium.