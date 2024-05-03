Packers believe S Evan Williams has versatility to lineup in the nickel

The Green Bay Packers traded up for safety Evan Williams in the fourth round of this year’s draft and see him as someone who can line up in the nickel at the NFL level.

Williams saw his most snaps from the nickel this past season with 165, but that wasn’t what he was primarily asked to do, with the bulk of his snaps coming at free safety or in the box.

However, what the Packers saw from Williams at the Senior Bowl from a movement standpoint and his short area quickness, gives them the confidence that he can fill that nickel role in the NFL.

“With Williams in particular,” said VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, “he’s played more safety but especially at the Senior Bowl you watched him and change directions and do those kinda things, he was a very very efficient mover in short space, which is what you’d like your nickel to be. So we felt pretty good about that.

“More in line with (Jordan) Morgan, you’re looking at the traits and saying I think he can do it. He’s smart. Those nickels in today’s game, you’ve got to play the pass but you’ve got to be willing to come up and put your face on somebody too. He does that. Any game you put on, he’s coming up, coming downhill. He enjoys that part of the game, so we felt pretty good about it.”

That run game aspect that Sullivan mentions is also an important aspect of lining up in the nickel, along with the obvious coverage responsibilities that come with that role.

Throughout his college career at Fresno State and Oregon, Williams was a reliable tackler and a capable run defender–consistently grading out over three seasons as one of PFF’s better run defense safeties. Williams also found success when used as a blitzer, generating 16 pressures the last two seasons.

Along with Javon Bullard, Edgerrin Cooper and the other defensive additions the Packers made, Williams brings an aggressive and physical play style to Green Bay–a clear point of emphasis for Brian Gutekunst as he reworks that side of the ball a bit under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

“He’s a downhill, come-and-get-it kind of guy,” added Sullivan. “He plays quick. He plays fast. But really, I think the thing that jumped out to us was every game you watch, he’s got an aggressive play style. He comes downhill and puts his face on you and we thought that would bode well within this defense with what we already have out there.”

Williams fits that “interchangeable” mold that Gutekunst has been looking for at the safety position this offseason. Along with Xavier McKinney and Bullard, the Packers see Williams as someone who can play the nickel and line up at free safety.

That interchangeability between the two safety spots and the nickel cornerback helps open up the playbook for Hafley from a game-planning perspective and will keep the offense guessing, to a degree, not knowing who may line up where or what each player’s responsibilities are going to be.

“For me, those guys I’d love to be interchangeable,” said Gutekunst. “I’d like them to be able to do everything. I think that’s really tough on an offense when those guys can move down inside, they can play the post, they can go in the nickel and cover. I think when you have two guys that can do everything, it’ll allow Jeff to be much more, you know, efficient so to speak.”

The additions of Bullard and Williams also provide some potential competition for Keisean Nixon as the primary slot cornerback–something that was missing prior to the draft.

While the Packers believe that Williams has the skill set to play the nickel, there will likely be a learning curve that comes with doing so.

However, while in today’s NFL, it’s important to find immediate help in the draft, the draft is also about selecting players based on who teams believe they can become, not who they are in the moment. And Williams the traits that leave the Packers feeling confident that he can fill this role.

“I lined up mainly to the boundary this year,” said Williams, “and there were times where I would roll down, they would show a man look or show near the line of scrimmage and come off the edge. I think kind of that variability, being able to play in the post, play near the line of scrimmage and make plays around the ball,

“I feel like that’s definitely something that sets me apart, just kind of being a do-it-all guy, being able to make those plays. And once you get the chance to blitz, I feel like I was pretty effective last year and looking to maybe get some of those sack numbers up and yeah, just cause havoc in the backfield. I feel like that translates really well into this league.”

