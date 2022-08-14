Packers activating Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson off PUP

The Green Bay Packers will return three important offensive players from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

According to coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list – giving all three roughly a month to get ready for Week 1 and setting the stage for the return of three key contributors to start the 2022 season.

LaFleur cautioned that all three will start in individual drills and the activations are just one step in the process of returning to play.

“I say that, it’s just the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “They’ll do some individual. Now, with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs, which will be beneficial for a guy who hasn’t played in the NFL like Chrisitan.”

Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at guard who can play either tackle position, tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes during a breakout season in 2020, tore his ACL in Week 8. Watson, the team’s highest pick at receiver since 2002, started training camp on the PUP list after having knee surgery in June.

Jenkins’ return could stabilize an offensive line that is still attempting to find the five best players through the first two weeks of training camp. LaFleur didn’t commit to Jenkins playing any one position, but he could start at left tackle, either guard position or right tackle depending on who is available.

LaFleur said Jenkins was “super disciplined” during the rehab process.

“That’ll be a big boost when he is fully cleared,” LaFleur said.

Getting Tonyan back will immediately improve the Packers’ depth and receiving ability of the tight end position, which currently lacks a true passing game weapon.

Watson, a terrific athlete at 6-4 who could contribute immediately at receiver, should now have plenty of time to get caught up and back up to speed in the offense over the next few weeks.

Story continues

LaFleur wasn’t confident that any of the three players would be able to participate during the preseason, but he left the door open for all three to return in time for Week 1.

“We’re excited about it,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to make sure we do it the right way.”

Related

Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener? Breaking down the preseason debut of Packers WR Romeo Doubs Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason opener vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire