Packers make 4 roster moves ahead of showdown with Bengals

The Green Bay Packers announced four different roster moves before Sunday’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19/reserve list and elevated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 5.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the four moves:

Alexander to IR

Alexander injured his shoulder while making a tackle last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The All-Pro cornerback will avoid season-ending surgery – at least for now – as the Packers wait and see if he can heal without intervention. Going on injured reserve doesn’t mean Alexander’s season is over. He is eligible to return after missing three games. The Packers signed veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas this week, and Kevin King will return from a concussion. The cornerback position also has rookie starter Eric Stokes and slot corner Chandon Sullivan, plus rookie Shemar Jean-Charles and veteran Isaac Yiadom. The group will be challenged by a great set of Bengals receivers on Sunday.

Activate Lancaster

Lancaster battled through a back injury during the first two games but then produced his best game of the season against the 49ers in Week 3. He landed on the COVID-19/reserve list and missed last week’s win over the Steelers. Now in his fourth year, Lancaster gives the Packers some power in the middle of the defense against the run. His return could mean fewer snaps for rookies TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin.

Elevate St. Brown

This will be St. Brown’s final elevation from the practice squad this season. He’s now used up both elevations (also elevated in Week 2 vs. Lions) and can only be added to the roster by signing or as a COVID-19/reserve list replacement. The Packers elevated St. Brown last week and will again this week as a depth replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is on injured reserve. He played 11 offensive snaps and 10 more on special teams during last week’s win over the Steelers. St. Brown will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Elevate Braden

This is Braden’s first elevation from the practice squad. He will provide much-needed depth for an offensive line missing center Josh Myers (finger). Also, Elgton Jenkins (ankle) hasn’t been cleared to play and is listed as questionable. Braden can play guard and tackle, and he could be a top backup at guard if the Packers use Lucas Patrick at center in place of Myers. It’s also possible his elevation means the Packers aren’t expecting Jenkins to play Sunday. Braden will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

